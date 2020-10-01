BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The BBC interviewed a Syrian military this week, who is fighting in the Karabakh region for Azerbaijan against the Armenian forces.

The fighter, using the nom de guerre ‘Abdullah’, said he was among those who felt they had been deceived by the recruitment effort to go to Azerbaijan.

He said that he was not aware that he was going to fight, as the BBC described him as one of hundreds of Syrians not trained in fighting, who were no more than 30 years old.

The BBC indicated that they were sent to fight “with the knowledge of the Turkish army and its ally in the north, the Syrian National Army.”

They quoted Abdullah as saying that he had agreed to “a job in Azerbaijan in exchange for $2,000 a month to improve his and his family’s living conditions,” but “he did not know what he was waiting for there.”

Abdullah spoke about the details of his trip, and said:

“Last week, Saif Abu Bakr, commander of the Hamza Division of the Syrian National Army, suggested that we go to Azerbaijan to guard military points on the border for a monthly wage of up to $2,000.”

He said before they went to Azerbaijan, they were transferred to a village in northern Syria, where they handed over their money, phones, clothes and identification so that they would not be identified.

He continued, “We were transferred to the Gaziantep airport in southern Turkey, where we took an hour and forty-minute flight to Istanbul airport, and then we were transferred via Azerbaijani airlines to Azerbaijan, and we found ourselves at a military post on the border.”

Abdullah confirmed that they had not received any military training in fighting, and that when news of the outbreak of war between the Azerbaijanis and Armenians arrived, “they loaded us into troop carriers, we were wearing Azeri uniforms, and each of us was armed with a single Kalashnikov weapon .. Most of the people here are poor civilians who wanted the money, not soldiers, stopped the car and we were surprised that we were in the line of fire. We did not even know where the enemy was. ”

Abdullah continued that his comrades started crying when the bombing started and asked to return to their areas.

“A shell fell next to us, killing four Syrians and wounding three others … I saw the bodies of 10 Syrians, while 70 others were injured, who do not have the necessary health care.”

The site quotes these fighters as saying that “the bright future has turned into sudden darkness, as they face death at any moment.”

Abdullah, who was communicating with the site on social media, concluded:

“After the start of the war, we tried to inform the leaders here that we want to return to Syria, but they prevented us, threatening us with long prison terms if we do not go to fight on the fronts, we are almost exiled.”

It is reported that the Armenian government accused Turkey of deploying 4,000 Syrian fighters in Azerbaijan, but the Azerbaijani authorities denied these accusations.