BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Iran of attempting to kill Americans in its missile attacks on bases in Iraq, and of downing the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800, as the US Treasury rolled out new sanctions against Tehran.

Pompeo, who is one of the Trump administration’s biggest Iran hawks, stated during the press conference that the US wants the Islamic Republic to “behave like a normal nation.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday announced a new round of sanctions against Iran, which he said would be aimed at stopping Tehran’s “global terrorist activities.”

Credit: RT

