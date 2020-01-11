BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.)  – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Iran of attempting to kill Americans in its missile attacks on bases in Iraq, and of downing the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800, as the US Treasury rolled out new sanctions against Tehran.

Pompeo, who is one of the Trump administration’s biggest Iran hawks, stated during the press conference that the US wants the Islamic Republic to “behave like a normal nation.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday announced a new round of sanctions against Iran, which he said would be aimed at stopping Tehran’s “global terrorist activities.”

 

Credit: RT

Sony
Guest
Sony
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Pompeo is the best stand up comic in deep state.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-11 14:45
Member
Regular
Commenter
good american
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I'm pretty sure Pompeo's sense of 'normal' is pretty f'd up.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-11 22:05
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Commenter
Joe Yousef
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

HOW ABOUT YOU START ACTING LIKE A NORMAL NATION YOURSELF a*s WIPE AND SET AN EXAMPLE. YOU HAVE NO ROOM TO TALK, INVADING, ATTACKING ASSASINATING OTHER NATIONS.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-11 21:01
Member
Regular
Commenter
good american
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This psycho's sense of 'normal' is probably not the same as most people's.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-11 23:43