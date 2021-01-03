BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – A leader in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) revealed the role that the late Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani played arming Gaza and other factions there.

In an interview with Al-Alam TV, a leader in the PIJ, Khaled Al-Batish, discussed how Soleimani created the contingency to deliver missiles to deliver missiles to the Palestinian factions after the 2008 Gaza War.

He said during the war, the Palestinian forces responded at that time with its modest capabilities, as it struck Israeli settlements with approximately 40 grad rockets that were in their arsenal.

“When Hajj Qassem decided to support the Palestinian resistance, in 2014 the resistance was able to crush Tel Aviv, not just the settlements adjacent to Gaza,” he said.

“For the first time in history, the Jerusalem Brigades bombed Tel Aviv with Iranian Fajr missiles sent by the martyr Qassem Soleimani,” Batish continued.

In 2014, Israel launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip, dubbed “Protective Edge,” which lasted from July 8 to August 26.

According to Al-Batish, during that battle: “The Jerusalem Brigades (the military wing of the Islamic Jihad), the Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) and the rest of the resistance factions, rained more than 150 missiles on Tel Aviv, Haifa and the surrounding cities and Ben Gurion Airport.”

The PIJ leader revealed that “all this was carried out under the supervision and support of Martyr Soleimani and his brothers.”

He added that Soleimani “also contributed to other levels such as equipping, training, preparing, financing, support, development and preparation courses for the Palestinian resistance, and Hajj Qassem camps were open to the resistance heroes in Palestine in order to train and be on the level of the event.”

It is noteworthy to mention that the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, revealed last Sunday evening that Soleimani was the one who delivered the Kornet missiles to the Gaza Strip.

The Kornet is an anti-tank guided missile designed for use against main battle tanks, which was first introduced for service with the Russian Army in 1998.

In December 2010, the Palestinians fired the Kornet missile for the first time at an Israeli Merkava 3 tank, which was participating in a patrol in the vicinity of Gaza.