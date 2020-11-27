BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Army, Major General Muhammad Bagheri, said that the ability of the navy of his forces had thwarted the plans of foreign powers to control the region.
Fars News reported that on Friday morning, Bagheri had said in a statement, on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the end of the Iraq-Iran war (1980-1988), that his country’s naval force had made great strides within the framework of the country’s doctrine, strategies and defense requirements to reach a position that radiates its greatness and power.
Bagheri continued: “The naval forces succeeded in thwarting the plans of global arrogance and foreign powers to control the security components of the region, and they made Islamic Iran a carrier of a message of peace, friendship and security in regional and international waters.”
Major General Muhammad Bagheri indicated that the Iranian Navy has succeeded in expanding its strategic depth from the shores of the Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean to the high seas and distant oceans, and is playing its sensitive role as a safe haven across the region, stressing that the necessities arising from the potential threats require the continuation of this process of firm progress.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recently conducted its largest naval exercises ever, as over 1,000 warships took part in these movements in the Strait of Hormuz.
