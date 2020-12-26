BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said during a press briefing held on Friday that Israel reacted strongly to the Russian ambassador’s remarks about Moscow’s objections to Israel’s attacks on Syria.

The spokeswoman stressed that all the ambassador’s statements coincide with Russia’s well-known positions on Middle East issues.

In this regard, Zakharova noted that Russia generally views the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries positively, considering it as a way to establish new channels for civilized interaction based on international law standards.

The Russian diplomat said that Moscow’s views are based on the fact that the continued escalation and the rejection of dialogue hinders finding a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stressing at the same time the firm Russian position that the Palestinian issue was and still is a central issue for peace in the Middle East, and sustainable regional stability cannot be achieved without long-term without resolution.

At the same time, Zakharova pointed out that Russia has never hidden its opposition to the Israeli raids on Syria, as they contribute to undermining the stability of the region.

“We affirm our interest in continuing periodic consultations with Israeli partners on issues of security and stability in the Middle East. We highly appreciate the constructive and trust-based dialogue between us, and we look forward, as our ambassador said in the interview, to continue, during the decision-making, to take into account Israel’s concerns in the security field in particular.”

The Jerusalem Post recently published quotes from the Russian Ambassador’s interview, in which he stressed that Moscow rejects Tel Aviv’s strikes on Syria and their opposition to normalization if it hinders the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.