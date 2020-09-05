BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – On Friday, Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen announced that Israel will firmly oppose the sale of F-35 fighters and other advanced weapons to the United Arab Emirates.
Cohen said, “We are against that, we will not agree to any sales contract … and we will act against selling any weapon that would harm Israel’s qualitative military superiority, including the F-35.”
The minister’s comments came as the media reported that Israel and the UAE were ready to attend the signing ceremony of the normalization agreement in Washington within the next ten days.
Cohen endorsed Netanyahu’s statements regarding the F-35, saying, “I attended cabinet meetings. Today, I spoke with the prime minister who categorically said there is no agreement (on the matter) and he did not agree to that.”
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied the New York Times report, which stated that he had secretly agreed to supply the UAE with advanced F-35 stealth fighters, although he had expressed his opposition to it publicly.
Regarding the signing ceremony, the Israel-based Channel 12 report stated that it may be held on September 13, which coincides with the twenty-seventh anniversary of the White House’s signing of the 1993 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinians.
