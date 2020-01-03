BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump held his first press conference since the assassination of the Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

During his press conference, Trump described the attack that killed Major-General Soleimani as a “flawless precision strike” that killed the Iranian commander.

“We caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump boasted, stating that “the world is a safer place without these monsters.”

Trump alleged that Soleimani was the mastermind of the recent attacks on the U.S. Armed Forces in Iraq, including the rocket strikes on the K-1 Base that killed an American contractor.

The U.S. President added, “we do not seek regime change” in Iran, but the Islamic Republic’s use of proxy forces “must end and it must end now.”

