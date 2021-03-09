BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Saudi Ministry of Defense pledged to carry out “painful strikes” against the forces of the Ansarallah Movement (Houthi forces) in response to its recent attacks on the Kingdom.

The spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Defense and the Arab Coalition, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, said in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV on Monday that his country dealt with the attacks that targeted it with drones, ballistic missiles and booby-trapped boats in a manner “unique in military history.”

Al-Maliki said, “We are committed to the rules of international law in our operations, unlike the Houthi militia … We have tactical and strategic patience to preserve civilians, and we are preparing for painful strikes against the Houthis.”

On Sunday, the Ansarallah Movement announced the implementation of “a large and joint offensive operation in the Saudi south,” from Yemen, with 14 drones and 8 ballistic missiles.

In turn, Saudi Arabia confirmed that one of the oil tank yards in Ras Tanura port and a residential neighborhood in Dhahran were attacked, which did not result in injuries.

On Monday, the Saudi Ministry of Defense accused Iran of providing the forces of the Ansarallah Movement, which has significantly intensified its attacks on the Kingdom, with drones and ballistic missiles.

Source: Al-Arabiya TV

