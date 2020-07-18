BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – Russian armored vehicles managed to besiege an American military patrol in the Al-Hasakah countryside of northeastern Syria after a hot pursuit, while a Russian officer addressed the U.S. military regarding the legitimacy of the presence of both forces on Syrian soil.
The video shows how Russian armored vehicles surrounding the U.S. military vehicles, and also shows the panic and confusion of American soldiers and military personnel while the Russians came to them with the word “stop, don’t move.”
One of the Russian officers addressed a U.S. officer and said to him, “We are here on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic at the invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and you are on what basis here? You are occupiers.”
“He told the American to tell his generals that the Russians asked the patrol not to go after the them again,” the Russian officer said to the translator.
1 3
- 4Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.