BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – Russian armored vehicles managed to besiege an American military patrol in the Al-Hasakah countryside of northeastern Syria after a hot pursuit, while a Russian officer addressed the U.S. military regarding the legitimacy of the presence of both forces on Syrian soil.

The video shows how Russian armored vehicles surrounding the U.S. military vehicles, and also shows the panic and confusion of American soldiers and military personnel while the Russians came to them with the word “stop, don’t move.”

One of the Russian officers addressed a U.S. officer and said to him, “We are here on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic at the invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and you are on what basis here? You are occupiers.”

“He told the American to tell his generals that the Russians asked the patrol not to go after the them again,” the Russian officer said to the translator.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  • 3
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    4
    Shares
ALSO READ  Video emerges showing alleged US military convoy ablaze in southern Iraq

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jackthehack
Jackthehack
2020-07-19 02:55

Perhaps the Russians should have gone after the ISIS terrorists instead of bombing and killing the innocent Syrians. That’s what the US Army is doing there, fighting ISIS and Al Queda. The US forces don’t need a invitation By Assad to do that.

-1
Reply
Translate
FairsFair
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
2020-07-19 05:14
Reply to  Jackthehack

What are you on about? An official invite to the Russians by the UN recognized government of Syria has much more legitimacy than the uninvited Americans interference.
Trump has repeatedly said that ISIS has been defeated and that he was going to withdraw US troops. The American raison d’etre for being in Syria is therefore null and void. You should notice however, that the Americans have seized Syria’s oil fields and are stealing the oil and selling it in Iraq. The Americans are nothing more than hypocrites and thieves like their Israeli protege.

0
Reply
Translate