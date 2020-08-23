BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Syrian government announced on Saturday that it will resupply the Alouk Pumping Station in the northern countryside of Al-Hasakah with an electric current, in preparation for pumping water, ten days after the Turkish-backed militants obstructed the supply to over one-million people.
Following Syrian and international diplomatic efforts, Turkey and its allied militants reportedly agreed to allow government workers to repair the Alouk Station, which has been out of commission for ten days due to the latter’s obstruction.
The Syrian government stated that electricity reached 9 out of 30 wells in the Alouk station, but it did not reach the pumps, and therefore pumping operations have not started yet, and that after the pumps are operational, the water needs about 12 hours to reach the city of Hasakah due to the length of the line, which reaches 70 km. .
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), any solution to the problem of supplying the city and its surroundings with drinking water requires allowing plant workers to enter it and supervising pumping operations to prevent it from being stopped.
It is noteworthy to mention that the armed groups cut off the water to the city of Hasaka hand its environs, depriving more than a million people of drinking water ten days ago, and this is the fifteenth time that they cut off the water from the city during the past eight months.
