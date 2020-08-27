BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Syrian government announced that water has begun to arrive to the city of Hasakah in the northeastern part of the country this evening.
According to the governor of Al-Hasakah, Ghassan Khalil, water has begun to reach the city from the Alouk station, and explained in statements carried by the official media that this was done after operating 17 wells and three pumps, filling the main reservoirs in Al-Hama.
Khalil added that the arrival of drinking water to the city from the station took place “after the Syrian efforts and the parliamentary and international pressure on the Turkish regime.”
On the 22nd of this month, the Syrian government announced the start of the arrival of the electrical supply to the Alouk station, which is the only one supplying the city and its western countryside with water.
Turkey accused the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of cutting off the electrical supply to Ras Al-Ain, which they said caused the issues at the Al-Alouk Pumping Station.
Turkey has rejected the allegations that they purposely cutoff water to over one million people, adding that the blame falls on the Autonomous Administration, who they have repeatedly accused of causing problems inside the country.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.