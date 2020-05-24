BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The Venezuelan Navy rushed to escort an Iranian fuel tanker that was making its way through the Caribbean Sea to its intended destination within the Bolivarian Republic’s territory.

In a video that has been widely shared across YouTube and social media, the Venezuelan Navy can been escorting the Iranian fuel tanker, the ‘Fortune’, as it safely makes its way to a destination off the coast of Venezuela’s mainland.

The arrival of the Fortune on Saturday marked the first time that a large flotilla of Iranian fuel tankers have made the journey from the Islamic Republic to Venezuela.

Another four tankers are expected to arrive in Venezuela in the next ten days as they complete this large transfer of fuel to the South American nation.

Iran has been an important ally to Venezuela over the last few years, as the Islamic Republic has come to the aid of its South American ally in the face of a blockade imposed by the U.S. and its allies.

