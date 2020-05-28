BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 P.M.) – The Venezuelan Air Force released a video showing their fighter jets escorting an Iranian fuel tanker through the Caribbean Sea.

In the video, the Venezuelan Air Force’s Russian-made Su-30 and U.S.-made F-16 fighters were filmed escorting the Iranian tanker, the ‘Forest’, to the shores of the Bolivarian Republic.

According to the Strategic Operations Command, the Venezuelan destroyer, the PO-13, also escorted the Iranian tanker until it reached its destination within Venezuela’s territory.

