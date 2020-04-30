BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – A U.S.-made BGM71 TOW anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) was filmed being fired at a target in an unknown location; however, it would never reach its intended target, as it was intercepted by a bird that was flying by.

In the short video first shared on Reddit, the anti-tank missile can be seen being fired at a Russian-made T-55 tank before it was intercepted by a bird flying by.

While not much information was released regarding this video, the Russian publication Avia.Pro says it may have been filmed in Poland.

“Judging by the data presented, the video was made in Poland during the US military exercises. The BGM71 TOW anti-tank missile launched at the T-55 target tank did not reach its target in just a few hundred meters, hitting the bird exactly, but without causing the slightest damage to the Soviet armored vehicle,” the publication said. 

 

News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

Neil
Neil
I watched and rewatched multiple times the so called bird was flying higher than the missile at interception point. If in fact it did hit the bird the missile would never go off with such a soft target. Me thinks it was an excuse for the missile not damaging the tank.

2020-04-30 13:10