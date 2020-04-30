BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – A U.S.-made BGM71 TOW anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) was filmed being fired at a target in an unknown location; however, it would never reach its intended target, as it was intercepted by a bird that was flying by.

In the short video first shared on Reddit, the anti-tank missile can be seen being fired at a Russian-made T-55 tank before it was intercepted by a bird flying by.

US BGM71 TOW intercepted by …Bird pic.twitter.com/P4w57K3DiZ — Last Defender (@LastDef) April 30, 2020

While not much information was released regarding this video, the Russian publication Avia.Pro says it may have been filmed in Poland.

“Judging by the data presented, the video was made in Poland during the US military exercises. The BGM71 TOW anti-tank missile launched at the T-55 target tank did not reach its target in just a few hundred meters, hitting the bird exactly, but without causing the slightest damage to the Soviet armored vehicle,” the publication said.





