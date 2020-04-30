BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – A U.S.-made BGM71 TOW anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) was filmed being fired at a target in an unknown location; however, it would never reach its intended target, as it was intercepted by a bird that was flying by.
In the short video first shared on Reddit, the anti-tank missile can be seen being fired at a Russian-made T-55 tank before it was intercepted by a bird flying by.
US BGM71 TOW intercepted by …Bird pic.twitter.com/P4w57K3DiZ
— Last Defender (@LastDef) April 30, 2020
While not much information was released regarding this video, the Russian publication Avia.Pro says it may have been filmed in Poland.
“Judging by the data presented, the video was made in Poland during the US military exercises. The BGM71 TOW anti-tank missile launched at the T-55 target tank did not reach its target in just a few hundred meters, hitting the bird exactly, but without causing the slightest damage to the Soviet armored vehicle,” the publication said.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.