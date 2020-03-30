BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The US-led coalition handed over a ‘K1’ military base to the Iraqi forces in Kirkuk, Sunday.
Footage shows coalition’s and Iraqi military officials attending the ceremony and signing papers sealing the transfer.
US Colonel Miles Cakins said that the transfer was being planned for months with other withdrawals yet to come.
Saad Harbiyeh, Staff General and Commander of Kirkuk Operations added: “the Iraqi forces are ready without any advice to carry out their duties, whether southwest of Kirkuk or in the city of Kirkuk and anywhere else for their professionalism and high training.”
The Kirkuk base becomes the third one, after al-Qaim and Qayyarah, handed over to the Iraqi Security Forces by the US-led coalition in the last two weeks.
The al-Qaim withdrawal, which was the first one, came after several rocket attacks in Iraq targeted the bases with the US-led coalition personnel, killing several people, with the US blaming Iranian-backed forces for the attacks.
Credit: Ruptly
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.