BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The U.S. Central Command released the video of their attack on the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) leader in western Idlib this past week.

Full details from U.S. Central Command:

“Baghdadi was the subject of an intense inter-agency effort to bring him to justice, and that effort significantly advanced recently as we closed in on his whereabouts,” General Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM said on Wednesday.

“With the assault force surrounding the compound, we repeatedly urged those inside to come out peacefully.”

According to McKenzie, “When capture at the hands of U.S. forces was imminent, Baghdadi detonated a bomb killing himself and two young children.”

“After Baghdadi’s murder-suicide, our assault force cleared significant debris from the tunnel and secured Baghdadi’s remains for DNA identity confirmation…”

“The rapid analysis showed a direct match between the samples and produced a level of certainty that the remains belonged to Baghdadi of 1 in 104 septillion.”

“Baghdadi’s remains were buried at sea in accordance with the Law of Armed conflict within 24 hours of his death.”

 

 

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 4
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    4
    Shares
ALSO READ  Turkey will carry out military operation east of Euphrates: Erdogan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-SuxLong Live Syria Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

One more Islamic Jihadi rabid Dog less! May his soul rot in eternal h**l forever for all the crimes against humanity and the thousand of people his organization slaughtered and rapes beheading and untold atrocities committed in Iraq, Syria, Iran & Libya & Yemen & EU. Let this be a lesson to the World powers not to allow a 2 bit tin horn to rise up to and grow to become an Osama or Abu Bakr.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-31 05:51
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

+1

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-31 20:37
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What a pity! Yankees should recycle such creeps as food for the pigs and broadcast the meal.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-31 20:39