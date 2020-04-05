BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – On Saturday, the U.S.-led International Coalition announced their official withdrawal from the Habbaniyah Base in Iraq’s Al-Anbar Governorate.

In a short ceremony held on Saturday, the U.S. military can be seen signing over the base to the Iraqi security forces.

Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji told RT Arabic that the agreement between Iraq and the international coalition requires that all coalition forces withdraw from the military bases and hand them over to the Iraqi side.

This comes at a time when the Iraqi factions have threatened to deal with the American presence inside the country.

On Saturday, eight Iraqi paramilitary factions issued a joint statement vowing to use force in order to get the U.S. military to leave Iraq.

