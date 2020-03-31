BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The US-led coalition in Iraq withdrew on Monday from a military-controlled presidential palace in Mosul as part of the latest handover manoeuvre.

Footage shows officials from coalition forces and the Iraqi military meeting and signing the handover documents.

Iraqi officials were wearing protective masks and gloves due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Today we celebrate receiving this site belonging to the international coalition forces, ” explained the spokesperson for the joint operations Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji adding that the US-led coalition had provided the Iraqi military with diverse expert and logistical intel during the liberation operations of Mosul but the joint operations came to an end in Mosul.

The Mosul base was the fourth military base the US army handed over the Iraqi military this month after coalition officials announced their assistance to the Iraqi military would concentrate over air support and surveillance operatives as significant cutbacks were expected on ground and training operations.

Credit: Ruptly

