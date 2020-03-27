BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the villagers of Hamo in northeastern Syria blocked a U.S. military convoy that was attempting to bypass the SAA’s checkpoint.

In a video released by Sputnik Arabic, a number of U.S. military vehicles can be seen heading down the main roadway to the Al-Qamishli District in northern Al-Hasakah.

While the confrontation was not filmed, a number of sources in northeastern Syria reported that the residents of Hamo and the Syrian Army confronted the U.S. convoy after they approached the checkpoint.

It was reported that the U.S. convoy was forced to turn around after the brief confrontation on Friday.

