BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The U.S. Armed Forces were recently filmed chasing after a Russian military convoy that was trying to pass their troops in the northeastern region of Syria.
According to reports, the U.S. Armed Forces intercepted the Russian military convoy near the Rmeilan Oilfields, forcing them to turn around and take another path.
The reports said that one of the Russian military vehicles was attempting to divert its route when it became stuck in the ground, following the confrontation with the U.S. Armed Forces.
This incident in northeastern Syria has received considerable media coverage, as it appeared the U.S. Armed Forces went out of their way to intercept the Russian military convoy and divert its route near the Rmeilan Oilfields.
The Rmeilan Oilfields is one of the last sites under the U.S. military’s control in northeastern Syria; its occupation by the American troops is part of President Donald Trump’s plan to take Syria’s oil, which he has boasted about on several occasions in the past.
#US-forces chased the #Russian convoy near #Rumeilan oilfields? pic.twitter.com/5RaMOG4evQ
— Last Defender (@LastDef) April 2, 2020
