BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – A video has been posted online of the training air battles by U.S. pilots. The U.S. Air Force F-18D Hornet encountered  Malaysian Air Force’s Su-30MKM during a training dogfight.

The video was posted on The Ready Room YouTube channel.

The video shows three air battles that took place on the same day. This time, luck was on the side of the F-18, but the video publisher indicates that this video should not mislead anyone, because in fact, during other exercises, the Su-30 “downed” the F-18.

The American pilot also confirms that the confrontation with the Su-30MKM was the most violent. It can only be compared to a training air combat against the F-22. So, for example, the Su-30 stunted maneuvering (spinning at an angle of 90 degrees) using the thrust conveyor for its engines. According to the author of the video, this maneuver was favorable.

The video publisher described both planes and their characteristics. The American pilot also spoke of the maneuvers and tactics that could not be captured with a fixed video camera.

