BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition forces are apparently changing their strategy when confronting Russian troops in Syria after a recent provocation resulted in American troops suffering injuries in the northeastern part of the country.

In a new incident this week, U.S. military choppers were seen circling a Russian army convoy in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, following an apparent encounter with American ground troops.

The video, which was shared by the RusVesna.SU YouTube channel, showed the U.S. choppers quickly approaching the Russian vehicles and circling them on a roadway in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

“Two American combat helicopters AH-64 Apache, violating the agreements on the interaction of the parties, accompanied the convoy of Russian military personnel,” the channel said.

“Apparently, the command of the International Anti-Terrorist Coalition, after serious physical and mental trauma to its servicemen, does not abandon attempts to control the movement of Russian patrols, only now without creating obstacles on the ground, they added.