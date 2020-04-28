A Russian IL-38 anti-submarine warfare plane has apparently managed to get really close to the USS George Washington, approaching it even as the carrier’s fighters scrambled to meet it, if a video that emerged on YouTube on 26 April is to be believed.
The person who uploaded the video noted in the disclaimer that the carrier’s warplanes were only able to intercept the relatively slow-moving Russian aircraft when it was a mere 30 kilometers away from the vessel.
He pointed out, however, that the US pilots acted “with dignity” during this encounter, as they did not make any rude gestures or perform any dangerous maneuvers, merely following the Russian plane and keeping a wary eye on it.
The US pilots who intercepted the approaching Russian plane were apparently professional and dignified, merely keeping a wary eye on the aircraft while following it.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.