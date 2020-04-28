A Russian IL-38 anti-submarine warfare plane has apparently managed to get really close to the USS George Washington, approaching it even as the carrier’s fighters scrambled to meet it, if a video that emerged on YouTube on 26 April is to be believed.

The person who uploaded the video noted in the disclaimer that the carrier’s warplanes were only able to intercept the relatively slow-moving Russian aircraft when it was a mere 30 kilometers away from the vessel.

He pointed out, however, that the US pilots acted “with dignity” during this encounter, as they did not make any rude gestures or perform any dangerous maneuvers, merely following the Russian plane and keeping a wary eye on it.

Source: Sputnik

