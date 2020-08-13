BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Libyan accounts posted on social media this week, a video that was said to show a Turkish frigate entering a naval base in the city of Al-Khums, located east of the capital, Tripoli.

The footage shows a helicopter escorting the Turkish frigate to protect it as it entered this naval base, located approximately halfway between the coastal cities of Tripoli and Misrata.