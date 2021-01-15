BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Turkish military was observed this week, withdrawing the last of its forces from a post that is surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Aleppo countryside.

According to Ruptly, the Turkish military withdrew the last of its equipment that was still present at their Tal Touqan observation post in the Aleppo Governorate.

In a video released by Ruptly and shared by RT Arabic, the Turkish Armed Forces can be seen leaving the Tal Touqan area, while being escorted by their Russian counterparts in the Aleppo countryside.

While the Turkish military has withdrawn its forces from its observation posts surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army, they did leave some of their equipment at these bases, prompting them to send trucks to transport all that remains from the area.

The Syrian Arab Army had surrounded several of the Turkish military’s observation posts in northwestern Syria in early 2020 after a successful operation in the Idlib, Hama and Aleppo governorates.