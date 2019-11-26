Turkey conducted a series of tests of Russian-made S-400s in Ankara Province on Monday and Tuesday, according to the İhlas News Agency.

The exercise involved US F-16 Fighting Falcon jets flying at low altitudes, while the Russian-made defence systems scanned the airspace.

The tests took place at a time when the United States is urging Turkey to abandon the S-400s by “destroying, returning or somehow getting rid of them.”

The US calls come as Washington is at odds with Ankara over the suspension of Turkey’s participation in the international F-35 programme. The United States threatened to remove Turkey completely from the programme and sanction the country unless Ankara forgoes the S-400s which Washington believes to be incompatible with NATO’s defences.

Turkey has refused to abandon the system, saying that it is indispensable for its defences and in no way compromises the security of NATO.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements