Turkey conducted a series of tests of Russian-made S-400s in Ankara Province on Monday and Tuesday, according to the İhlas News Agency.
The exercise involved US F-16 Fighting Falcon jets flying at low altitudes, while the Russian-made defence systems scanned the airspace.
The tests took place at a time when the United States is urging Turkey to abandon the S-400s by “destroying, returning or somehow getting rid of them.”
The US calls come as Washington is at odds with Ankara over the suspension of Turkey’s participation in the international F-35 programme. The United States threatened to remove Turkey completely from the programme and sanction the country unless Ankara forgoes the S-400s which Washington believes to be incompatible with NATO’s defences.
Turkey has refused to abandon the system, saying that it is indispensable for its defences and in no way compromises the security of NATO.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.