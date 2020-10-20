BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Turkish military’s withdrawal from the Hama Governorate is underway after dozens of transport vehicles entered northwestern Syria to begin the deconstruction of their observation posts.

According to the latest reports from the Hama Governorate, the Turkish military has already withdrawn its forces from Morek, which was the site of their largest observation post in this area.

Furthermore, the withdrawal from the Hama Governorate was captured by several local journalists, who filmed the Turkish military leaving the region on Tuesday.

As shown in the video below, the Turkish military’s transport vehicles have begun heading towards the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of Idlib, which is where they will move to next in northwestern Syria.

This move by Ankara comes after weeks of periodic protests in front of the Turkish military posts that were located inside the Syrian government areas.

The observation posts were encircled by the Syrian Arab Army following their successful campaign in northern Hama and southern Idlib.

Per the September 17, 2018 Sochi Agreement, Turkey is allotted 12 observation posts in northwestern Syria; however, they have established more than 50 since the deal was put in place.