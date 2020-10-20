BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Turkish military’s withdrawal from the Hama Governorate is underway after dozens of transport vehicles entered northwestern Syria to begin the deconstruction of their observation posts.
According to the latest reports from the Hama Governorate, the Turkish military has already withdrawn its forces from Morek, which was the site of their largest observation post in this area.
Furthermore, the withdrawal from the Hama Governorate was captured by several local journalists, who filmed the Turkish military leaving the region on Tuesday.
As shown in the video below, the Turkish military’s transport vehicles have begun heading towards the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of Idlib, which is where they will move to next in northwestern Syria.
This move by Ankara comes after weeks of periodic protests in front of the Turkish military posts that were located inside the Syrian government areas.
The observation posts were encircled by the Syrian Arab Army following their successful campaign in northern Hama and southern Idlib.
Per the September 17, 2018 Sochi Agreement, Turkey is allotted 12 observation posts in northwestern Syria; however, they have established more than 50 since the deal was put in place.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.