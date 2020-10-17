BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 P.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces tested for the first time, their new S-400 air defense system that they acquired from Russia.

According to the Russian publication RuVesna.Su, the Turkish Armed Forces tested the S-400 system inside the Sinop region, which is located along Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Eyewitnesses published footage of the successful tests. It is noted that all three missiles fired hit their targets.

More footage of the test was released by locals and shared by the Russian media on Saturday.

Turkey’s new S-400 test prompted condemnation from Washington, who warned Ankara of “dire consequences” for acquiring this Russian-made missile system.