BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army soldiers prevented an American convoy from passing through a military roadblock in the countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate this week.
According to Sputnik Arabic, the Syrian Arab Army’s 154th Special Forces Regiment prevented a convoy of U.S. military vehicles from passing through the village of Al-Dardara in the Tal Tamr District.
The report said that the Syrian Army blocked the U.S. convoy, which consisted of at least four armored vehicles, from passing through their checkpoint along a road near Al-Dardara in northwestern Al-Hasakah.
A Syrian Arab Army officer told Sputnik: “Initially, three armored vehicles belonging to the American occupation army were traveling from the illegal base (Qasrak) in the vicinity of the town of Tal Tamr, and were stationed near the bridge of Dardara before trying to cross towards the villages under the Syrian Arab Army’s control, so we prevented them from approaching.”
The officer, who is a first lieutenant, continued: “One of the American occupation officers tried to speak with us, but we refused, and we asked them to leave and withdraw immediately, so a group of children began to throw stones at the American armored vehicles, chanting slogans saluting the army and President Bashar al-Assad .. As the situation escalated, the American armored vehicles soon withdrew toward its illegal base. ”
