BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian air defenses were activated last night when a number of missiles were fired from an Israeli warplane that was flying over the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) areas.
According to a field source, the Israeli warplanes entered Syria via the U.S.-controlled areas before launching a powerful attack on a scientific research facility and military base in the eastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
The source said some of the missiles managed to bypass the Syrian military’s air defenses, resulting in a number of explosions in eastern Aleppo.
Video footage of the brief confrontation was captured by Syria’s Al-Ikhbaria TV; it showed the moment the Syrian military tried to intercept the Israeli missiles over the Aleppo countryside.
Last night’s attack by the Israeli Air Force marks the second time this month that they have bombed Syria.
The previous attack by the Israeli Air Force was carried out by the military choppers in the Al-Quneitra Governorate of southern Syria.
Based on previous statements from Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett, Israel is stepping up their efforts in Syria to force out the Iranian military and their allies paramilitaries.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.