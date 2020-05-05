BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian air defenses were activated last night when a number of missiles were fired from an Israeli warplane that was flying over the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) areas.

According to a field source, the Israeli warplanes entered Syria via the U.S.-controlled areas before launching a powerful attack on a scientific research facility and military base in the eastern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

The source said some of the missiles managed to bypass the Syrian military’s air defenses, resulting in a number of explosions in eastern Aleppo.

Video footage of the brief confrontation was captured by Syria’s Al-Ikhbaria TV; it showed the moment the Syrian military tried to intercept the Israeli missiles over the Aleppo countryside.

Last night’s attack by the Israeli Air Force marks the second time this month that they have bombed Syria.

The previous attack by the Israeli Air Force was carried out by the military choppers in the Al-Quneitra Governorate of southern Syria.

Based on previous statements from Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett, Israel is stepping up their efforts in Syria to force out the Iranian military and their allies paramilitaries.

