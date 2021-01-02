BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – A Syrian military chopper was recently filmed launching strikes against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), following the terrorist group’s attack on a passenger bus carrying Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers along an imperative roadway in eastern Syria.

According to reports from the field, the Syrian Arab Army’s helicopters and Russian Aerospace Forces warplanes heavily bombarded the Islamic State’s positions in response to the attack on the passenger bus that killed over 20 SAA soldiers and eight civilians.

In a video shared on YouTube by pro-SAA channels, the Syrian military choppers can be seen targeting the Islamic State’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region, which is located between the Deir Ezzor and Homs governorates.

The Islamic State targeted the passenger bus carrying the Syrian Arab Army soldiers and civilians on December 30st, as it was traveling along the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor Highway.

ISIS would claim responsibility for the attack the following day, confirming the reports from the Syrian Arab Army and Russian Armed Forces.