BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – Syrian Air Force Mi-25 attack helicopters continue to carry out various combat missions.

A new video was released over the weekend that shows the Syrian Air Force’s Mi-25 as it conducted another combat mission over an undisclosed area inside Syria.

Filmed from the front cockpit of the pilot, who is responsible for various weapons, including 9M17B missiles, from the “Flanga-PV” complex, the aircraft can be seen taking off and flying over a Syrian city.

The helicopter, an export version of the Mi-24D, has a multi-barrel AK-12.7 machine gun with a standard fire rate of 4,500 rounds per minute.

The crew can use up to 128 unguided S-5 projectiles, as well as air bombs weighing 250 and 500 kg.

The maximum take-off weight is 1150 kg. Maximum flying speed – 320 km / h.

These helicopters have proven themselves as reliable and effective machines that have helped pilots in more complex situations more than once.

According to various estimates, there are still about 16 of these aircraft in service.

Advertisements