BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a large-scale military operation in southeastern Idlib this week, following several days of intensive strikes across the governorate.
Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army was able to capture several towns and villages in southeastern Idlib, putting them within striking distance of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army put themselves at the outskirts of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, with reports of the jihadist forces already withdrawing from the city.
The ANNA News Agency managed to capture the entire operation and released footage of the offensive on Saturday (video below):
Ma’arat Al-Nu’man is a strategic city that is located in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate. Its location along the Idlib-Hama (M-5) Highway makes it a high priority for the Syrian Armed Forces.
