BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division was filmed this week making their way into the battle for Aleppo.
In the video, the Syrian Army’s 4th Division tanks can be seen moving towards the battlefield in an unknown location in the Aleppo Governorate.
Earlier this week, the Syrian Army’s 42nd Brigade of the 4th Armored Division, also known as the “Ghiath Forces”, announced that they were redeploying from the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate to Aleppo.
The 42nd Brigade is expected to lead the battle in either southern of western Aleppo, with some sources saying that they will participate in operation to capture the jihadist-held areas near the Idlib-Aleppo Highway (M-5 Highway).
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.