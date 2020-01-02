BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division was filmed this week making their way into the battle for Aleppo.

In the video, the Syrian Army’s 4th Division tanks can be seen moving towards the battlefield in an unknown location in the Aleppo Governorate.

Earlier this week, the Syrian Army’s 42nd Brigade of the 4th Armored Division, also known as the “Ghiath Forces”, announced that they were redeploying from the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate to Aleppo.

The 42nd Brigade is expected to lead the battle in either southern of western Aleppo, with some sources saying that they will participate in operation to capture the jihadist-held areas near the Idlib-Aleppo Highway (M-5 Highway).

