BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a large-scale offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Friday.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army reinforcements pour into Idlib after jihadist attacks

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture several sites from the jihadist rebels, including the last points south of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army was able to reach the southern outskirts of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, marking the first time in years that they have had a presence in this area.

During the battle, the Syrian Army released a video of their troops attacking the jihadist rebels from a T-72 tank.

Advertisements