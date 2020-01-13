BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants was filmed firing an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) tank in the Latakia countryside.

In the video released by the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA), the anti-tank missile directly hits the Syrian Arab Army’s T-72 tank, but fails to destroy the armored vehicle, despite the cheers of the militants.

The Syrian Army’s T-72 tank has additional protection, which gives it stronger armor to absorb these anti-tank missiles from the militants.

