BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a counter-offensive against the group of jihadists that stormed their positions in the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Monday.

According to a field source nearby, the Syrian Arab Army launched a counter-offensive near the town of Tanjara in the Al-Ghaab Plain following a brief infiltration by the Hurras Al-Deen group in the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

The source said the arrival of reinforcements, coupled with the participation of the Russian Air Force, helped drive back the jihadist rebels.

The Russian Reconciliation Center said the Syrian Army units at the Tanjara axis managed to kill and wound more than 30 Hurras Al-Deen fighters, while also destroying three pick-up trucks that were used by the jihadists on Monday.

As shown in the Ruptly video above, the Syrian Army quickly swept through the area after the jihadist attack, resulting in the recapture of all the territory that was lost earlier in the day.

“The militants tried again – in large numbers – to sneak into Al-Tanjarah village which falls under the de-escalation zone. We adhered to the ceasefire, but they violated it, so we have handled this and killed them all,” a SAA officer told Ruptly.

Monday’s attack by the Hurras Al-Deen group marked the second time in the past month that they launched an assault like this on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Al-Ghaab Plain region.

Advertisements