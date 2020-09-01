BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – At approximately 11:20 P.M. (local time) on Monday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fired several missiles towards the southern part of Damascus.
According to a field source in Damascus, the Syrian air defenses were quickly activated after several missiles were tracked coming from the Jabal Al-Sheikh region along the Lebanese border.
While the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was able to shoot down several of the missiles, some of the projectiles did manage to hit their intended targets in southern Damascus.
Video footage of the Syrian Army intercepting the Israel missiles was captured by locals in Damascus last night:
Direct hit pic.twitter.com/g1xtEXP5sv
— Yusha Yuseef 🇸🇾 (@MIG29_) August 31, 2020
