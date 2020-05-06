BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – A new video has been released showing the destruction of two Turkish-supplied bulldozers in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
The bulldozers, which were likely operated by the Turkish-backed militants, are used to dig trenches along the front-lines with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
In the video shared on social media and YouTube, the viewer can see the bulldozers inflamed after the Syrian Arab Army destroyed the equipment near the city of Saraqib in eastern Idlib.
The Syrian Arab Army has become increasingly aggressive in the Idlib Governorate, as they have warned the militant forces that they will be targeted if they continue to violate the March 5th Moscow Agreement, which stipulates that they withdraw six kilometres north of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).
The militant forces, especially the jihadists, have refused to adhere to this part of the agreement.
Instead of adhering to the March 5th agreement, the jihadist groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) have moved reinforcements to the front-lines in eastern and southern Idlib.
This has prompted the Syrian Army to increase their attacks against the militant forces along the front-lines.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.