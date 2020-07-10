BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers prevented an American military patrol from crossing two points along the M-4 Highway (Hasakah-Raqqa) in the northeastern region of Syria.

According to a field source, the Syrian Arab Army confronted the U.S. armored convoy, which consisted of three vehicles, outside the village of Mansef Al-Tahtani, which is located near the strategic town of Tal Tamr.

A Syrian army officer with the rank of First Lieutenant reportedly confirmed to the Sputnik News Agency that they intercepted the U.S. convoy at both Mansef Al-Tahtani and Al-Dardara, which is where an important bridge is located.

As shown in the video above, the Syrian Army was unwilling to yield to the U.S. troops and demanded that they withdraw immediately.

A source from the Ba’ath Battalions told Al-Masdar from Al-Hasakah that the Syrian Army’s 154th Regiment was involved in the interception of the U.S. armored convoy.

