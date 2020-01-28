BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) took control of several towns and villages in the Idlib countryside during its advances on Sunday and Monday.
Backed by heavy Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army was able to crack the jihadist defenses near Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, paving the way for their forces to capture several sites, including the eastern, southern, and northern flanks of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
Video footage of this advance was captured by Ruptly; it shows the Syrian Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) pushing through the jihadist defenses and advancing towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
In addition to their advances on Sunday and Monday, the Syrian Army also captured new ground near Ma’arat Al-Nu’man on Tuesday.
According to a field source, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the key town of Kafr Rouma, which effectively gave their forces fire control over the last road leading out of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
The Syrian Arab Army is expected to enter Ma’arat Al-Nu’man by the end of the day, as some reports indicate that the jihadist rebels have already abandoned the city.
