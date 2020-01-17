BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – A jihadist suicide bomber attempted to strike the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in Aleppo using a SVBIED on Friday.

However, the jihadist was unable to reach the Syrian Army’s positions as they blew up the vehicle some 800 meters from their post.

The suicide bomber was heading towards the Syrian Arab Army’s positions from the Kafr Hamra area, which is currently under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

Advertisements