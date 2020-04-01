Alleged videos of Syrian air defenses repelling a missile attack over Syria’s Homs have emerged online.

According to the state news agency SANA, the air defence systems downed Israeli missiles. There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

The Syrian military often accuses Israeli Air Force jets of violating its airspace in order to conduct airstrikes on the country’s territory.

الدفاعات الجويّة السورية في ريف حمص تتصدى لصواريخ إسرائيلية أطلقتها طائرات حربية من الأجواء اللبنانية pic.twitter.com/iM6sVWAIrN — Ekher El Akhbar (@EkherElAkhbar) March 31, 2020

Advertisements