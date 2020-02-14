BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 A.M.) – The Syrian Armed Forces came under attack in southwestern Damascus last night when a number of missiles fired from the Israeli-occupied Jabal Sheikh (Mount Hermon) region.

READ ALSO: Turkey Vows To Respond With Force After Syrian Army Captures Saraqib

According to a military source near the scene of the attack, several missiles fired from occupied Jabal Sheikh targeted Al-Kisweh and its surrounding areas, causing a number of explosions that could be heard from the capital city.

The source said some of the missiles, which were said to have been fired from an Israeli aircraft, managed to hit their intended targets in southwestern Damascus, while others were intercepted by the Syrian air defenses.

There has been no comment on the total number of casualties as a result of this latest attack on southwestern Damascus; however, it is believed that some soldiers were wounded.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on the accusations from Damascus that they were culprits of last night’s attack.

Israel usually does not comment on these attacks, despite accusations from Russia and Syria.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  'Jerusalem is not for sale' - Mahmoud Abbas to Donald Trump

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Security self destruction of the SAMs when they reach their maximum range! If anything was shot down, we’d see it coming down in flames after a double blast…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-14 12:36