BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Israeli military launched an attack on the Syrian capital, Damascus, last night, targeting the southwestern outskirts of this historical city.
According to a report from the capital, the Israeli military launched a number of missiles towards the Sahnaya suburb from their positions in the occupied Golan Heights region.
The report said the Syrian air defenses confronted the Israeli missiles in skies of Damascus, resulting in a number of explosions that could be heard around the capital city last night.
However, despite the interception of some of the Israeli missiles, a few managed to hit their intended targets in the Sahnaya suburb.
Thus far, the total number of casualties has not been reported by the Syrian Armed Forces, nor have they released information about the extent of the damage.
