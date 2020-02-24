Syrian air defenses in Damascus brought down several ‘hostile targets’ coming from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights last night after the Israeli forces fired several missiles towards the southern outskirts of the capital.

The Israeli military launched a series of raids against what they called ‘terrorist targets’ belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Syria and throughout Gaza, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed in a rare admission of strikes against its neighbor.

According to the Islamic Jihad Movement, at least two of their members were killed as a result of this attack by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) last night.

The Islamic Jihad Movement confirmed that the Israeli Defense Forces also targeted several of their sites inside the Gaza Strip.

The Syrian military did not report any casualties.

