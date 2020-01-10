Pilots on MiG-31BM supersonic fighter-interceptors have successfully accomplished air refuelling throughout training flights in the Chelyabinsk Region of Russia, according to a video published by the Russian Ministry of Defence on its YouTube channel.

“Only experienced pilots are allowed to perform such difficult flights. To maintain the required distance, pilots have to manually control engine power”, the Ministry said.

The video shows a MiG-31BM approaching a IL-78 tanker at a short distance of about 10 metres and then conducting the refuelling procedure at a speed of 500 km/h.

 

Source: Spuntik

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Gorgeous bird. I love MiG-31.
Thus, high time Russia finds a way to have the tanker and the thirsty aircraft having their autopilots coupled : it’s already very difficult to catch the refuelling basket with th probe.

