BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – A second Iranian tanker arrived in Venezuela this week as the Islamic Republic delivers more fuel to the South American nation.
According to reports on Monday, the Iranian tanker, the Forest, reached Venezuelan waters late last night and arrived at its destination on Monday.
Upon entering Venezuelan waters, the Iranian tanker was escorted by the Bolivarian Republic’s Armed Forces (FANB) until it reached its intended destination.
Video footage of the Forest tanker being escorted by a Venezuelan PO-13 Yekuana boat was shared on social media and several other platforms; it confirmed that the vessel did in fact reach the Bolivarian Republic’s territorial waters:
Footage from onboard the Iranian tanker ‘Forest’ this morning with the PO-13 Yekuana escorting the ship #Venezuela #Iran pic.twitter.com/xUuTB3hDPx
— CNW (@ConflictsW) May 25, 2020
During its journey to Venezuela, however, the tanker was allegedly harassed by U.S. warships that were sailing in the Caribbean Sea.
Iranian publications said both tankers were subjected to a short period of harassment by the U.S. warships before they reached the territorial waters of Venezuela.
The U.S. Navy has not commented on these allegations.
