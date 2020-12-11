BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced that Saudi fighters flew to escort the strategic American B-52 bombers as they crossed the kingdom’s airspace.

The official account of the Ministry of Defense published a video and pictures of the Saudi fighters on Twitter, and wrote: “Saudi fighters escort the American strategic bombers B-52 bombers while crossing the airspace of Saudi Arabia.

Two US Air Force B-52 strategic bombers flew from their US base to the Middle East, in what was said to be a powerful message to Iran.

#فيديو_الدفاع

المقاتلات السعودية ترافق القاذفات الأمريكية الإستراتيجية (بي-٥۲) أثناء عبورها أجواء #المملكة_العربية_السعودية. pic.twitter.com/NbHKIFMody — وزارة الدفاع 🇸🇦 (@modgovksa) December 11, 2020

In a statement issued by it, the US Central Command confirmed that the two bombers flew in its area of ​​responsibility, accompanied by aircraft of “regional partners” as part of the second mission during the past two months.

In a related context, the New York Times quoted officials at the Pentagon as saying that the two bombers capable of carrying nuclear bombs left Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana on Wednesday and carried out the mission in the Middle East, Thursday, and then returned to their base. .

According to the officials, “The mission aims to deter Iran from taking any aggressive action against US and coalition forces in the region.”

The sources stated that “the mission lasted 36 hours, during which the two bombers crossed the Atlantic Ocean and Europe, then flew over the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf, where they carried out a wide rotation near Qatar while staying at a safe distance from the coast of Iran.”