BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The testing of Russia’s most advanced combat aircraft has yielded superb results, a senior military official has revealed, as the stealth aircraft enters its mass-production phase.

The jets “have successfully accomplished all of their tasks” during trials in Syria, Chief of General Staff General Valery Gerasimov told a group of foreign military attachés on Wednesday.

Gerasimov said that the campaign against militants in Syria has provided a “new impetus for further improvement” of all types of weaponry, including airborne.

He added that the Air Force has taken delivery of 139 warplanes of various designs this year. The Su-57s flew their first combat missions in Syria last year.

They are already in mass production and the Air Force is set to commission 76 brand new fighters by 2028.

 

Credit: RT

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  NATO drills are prelude for large-scale conflict: Russia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Click bait! Zero action in the video. You only see them taking off, landing and flying. With the delivery of only 4 squadrons planned by 2027-2028, I wouldn’t speak about mass-production. At the present day, Su-57 flies with Su-35’s engines and combat systems. Su-35’s engines don’t pack enough thrust for the heavier Su-57, the very advanced dedicated combat systems planned onboard suffer issues to compare with F-35. I’m convinced that Russians will solve the issues of these systems, so will Yankees do with F-35, but in both cases, it’ll still take years before both reach the promised capabilities, don’t mistake… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-19 14:33