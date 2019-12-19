BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The testing of Russia’s most advanced combat aircraft has yielded superb results, a senior military official has revealed, as the stealth aircraft enters its mass-production phase.
The jets “have successfully accomplished all of their tasks” during trials in Syria, Chief of General Staff General Valery Gerasimov told a group of foreign military attachés on Wednesday.
Gerasimov said that the campaign against militants in Syria has provided a “new impetus for further improvement” of all types of weaponry, including airborne.
He added that the Air Force has taken delivery of 139 warplanes of various designs this year. The Su-57s flew their first combat missions in Syria last year.
They are already in mass production and the Air Force is set to commission 76 brand new fighters by 2028.
Credit: RT
